It’s fire prevention week, local fire officials say take time to check smoke detectors

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - It's fire prevention week, a week meant to reiterate safety surrounding fires. This year's theme: learn the sounds of fire safety.

Captain Shannon Akers with the Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department said exposing kids and adults to the sound of a smoke detector will make them correlate fire with danger.

Those devices, if correctly installed in your home, will reduce the chance of a fatality by 55%, according to Akers.

"November 7th is actually when time changes this year and we recommend every time, you change the batteries from your smoke detectors," he said. "If a fire does occur in your home, make sure you get out, stay out, go to a neighbor's house, call 911, use your cell phone."

Akers said everyone should listen out of a particular sound and if heard, it's time to change the batteries inside the potentially lifesaving device. 

"When your detector is actually just chirping like every few minutes, it's just a single beep, the batteries are usually dying," he said. "It's recommended that everyone has a smoke detector in their homes, so you can be alerted if you do have a fire in your home."

Anyone in need of a smoke detector can pick one up at the Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department located at 101 Bluefield Ave in Bluefield, West Virginia at no charge. 

