National Park Service, Americorps embark on historic preservation project at Grandview

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) The National Park Service is embarking on a historic preservation project with Americorps volunteers at Grandview.



It is the very first project to come as a result of the First Great American Outdoors Act supported by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. The act is designed to enable national parks and other federal lands to repair and upgrade vital infrastructure and facilities.



Volunteers focused their efforts Friday on teaching the interns masonry to restore fire hearths built at Grandivew in the 1930s.



"We have several Americorps interns. This is a masonry workshop. We'll teach these skills formally and then go out and execute these projects moving forward," explained Moss Rudley, the NPS Historic Preservation Superintendent.



Once complete, he said the hearths will be available to the public to build fires and campsites.