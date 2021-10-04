New California law aims to reduce deaths among Black moms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law aimed at reducing the disparity of deaths among Black pregnant women. Black women in California are six times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy than white women. The law that the Democratic Newsom signed on Monday will create a committee within the Department of Public Health to review maternal deaths throughout the state. The law is the final piece of what’s been nicknamed the “Momnibus” bill. Earlier this year, Newsom approved a state spending plan that includes more money to support low-income mothers and expanded access to health insurance.