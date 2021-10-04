New coffee shop open for business in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A brand new coffee shop has arrived in Uptown Beckley.



'Coffee on Main' opened its doors early on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting later in the afternoon. The cafe serves coffee, lunch, breakfast, and everything in between.



The coffee shop will also be contributing money from its t-shirt sales to helping families with autism.



"It's quick and easy and out the door because we know Uptown is busy. We're just trying to help out people who have trouble getting away from work," said owner Tabbitha Mains.



Beckley Attorney and Councilman Robert Dunlap leases the building for the coffee shop.



"They're here for convenience and quality," adds Dunlap. "We haven't had a place to grab a quick bite to eat. We're thrilled everyone is coming out and supporting it."



Coffee on Main will be open Monday through Saturday each week, from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.