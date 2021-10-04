Staying muggy, cool, and unsettled in the coming days

As low pressure begins to take control of our weather pattern, cloud cover will linger, as will the chance of scattered showers/t-storms over the next several days. Today, we can expect clouds, fog, and spotty light rain to wake us up. Temps will be in the upper 50s/low 60s to start, pushing into the upper 60s and low 70s later this afternoon. We should see some breaks of sun into the afternoon hours as drier air works in for a bit, but a stray shower/storm could still pop up this afternoon or tonight. We'll otherwise just see lingering clouds and fog into this evening. Lows overnight will fall into the 50s for most.

A frontal system creeping our way from the west will bring more showers through Tuesday and Wednesday. We might start off the day tomorrow drier, but by the afternoon and evening, we look to see scattered showers/storms, and lots of thicker cloud cover into Tuesday night.

Wednesday will bring wider-spread rainfall. Though the chance of severe weather looks nil, we could see minor flooding issues arise into late week. As of now, the rainfall shouldn't hurt us, but we could see some locally heavy downpours that lead to creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas becoming briefly inundated.

The chance of showers/storms sticks with us into late week as the front stalls....but by this weekend we could have some changes!

