Sudan says 4 militants, 1 officer killed in Khartoum raids

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say security forces have killed four suspected Islamic State group militants in hourslong raids on their hideouts in the capital, Khartoum. A military officer was also killed and three others wounded. Four other suspected militants were arrested. Monday’s raids took place in the same Gabra neighborhood in southern Khartoum where five intelligence officers were killed last week in a shootout with suspected IS militants. Militant attacks have been rare in Sudan. The latest incidents, however, underscore the fragility of Sudan’s path to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his three-decade rule.