Sweden seeks building explosion suspect, orders custody

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A tenant in a Swedish apartment building that was rocked by an explosion and fire last month that injured 16 people has formally been remanded in custody in his absence. Authorities say the man, who has not been named, is suspected of attempted murder, arson and general destruction. Monday’s move allows authorities to issue an international search warrant for him, although it is not certain the man is abroad. On Sept. 28, a housing block in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, was shattered by a powerful explosion. Fires spread to several apartments and hundreds of residents were evacuated. Four of the injured are in serious condition and at least 140 apartments were damaged.