Tire collection events being held in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting free tire collection events in October. A statement from the agency says that up to 10 tires per person will be accepted at each event, but the tires must be off the rims and from cars or light trucks. The events are being held in different communities through the end of the month. Tires will be collected in Pleasants County on Oct. 7, in Putnam County on Oct. 9, in Monongalia County on Oct. 14, in Kanawha County on Oct. 15, in Ritchie County on Oct. 20, in Taylor County on Oct. 27 and in Kanawha County on Oct. 30.