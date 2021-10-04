Trial set for cop charged in fatal shooting of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set a March trial date for the Ohio police officer charged with killing Andre Hill. The 47-year-old Hill, who was Black, was fatally shot by Columbus Officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22. Hill was shot as he emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. A judge on Monday set a March 7 trial date. In August, the judge denied a request by Coy’s attorney to move the trial out of concerns that publicity would make it impossible to assemble an impartial jury in Franklin County. Coy has already been fired by the Columbus police.