UK eases travel rules but upsets nations not on list

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. says it will seek to regularly expand new international travel rules to more countries as a simplified travel regime took effect Monday. The U.K. has eased quarantine and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from more than 50 countries. But the rules have sparked anger from many countries in the developing world, particularly India, which have been excluded from the list of countries whose vaccination programs are accepted by U.K. authorities. The New Delhi government says British citizens traveling India would have to undergo COVID-19 tests and 10 days of quarantine, similar to the measures imposed on Indian residents visiting the U.K.