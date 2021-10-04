W.Va. lawmakers set to redistrict state’s political landscape

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Now is the time to have your voice heard before lawmakers vote in mid-October on redistricting. The consequences of redrawing West Virginia's political map are far-reaching and could have a significant impact on the state's future.



Significant population losses from the 2020 Census, particularly in the South, means West Virginia will lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, but lawmakers are divided over where to draw the line.



Sen. Bugs Stover, (R) 9th Dist, favors a plan that would include areas that are growing in the Eastern panhandle grouped with some of the Southern counties.



"You want both congressional members to represent areas of economic growth and economic need."



Meanwhile, Sen. Rollan Roberts, (R) 9th Dist, would like to see the Southern counties kept together.



"I think it's appropriate to keep the Southern half kept together, including Greenbrier, Nicholas, Clay, Kanawha, Jackson, and Wood counties....that's a natural split. The differences (between North and South) are vast because of the population spread and industries. We need to have somebody to represent us in this part of the state and they need someone to represent them."



Both senators stand to have a shake-up in the 9th district as well. Proposals are under consideration to put Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties together in a district. But there are also plans under consideration to group Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell.



In the House of Delegates, lawmakers will move to 100 single-member districts. Del. Christopher Toney, (R) 31st Dist, for example, stands to gain areas in Clear Fork, but lose sections of Eccles and Prosperity.



Del. Toney said now is the time to be heard. "If there's any changes you think need to be made, email members of the redistricting committee. They will present that to the full legislature when we are called into special session to vote on districts."



While the Redistricting Committee is made up of members of both parties in the House and Senate, public input is a critical safeguard against Gerrymandering -- a process whereby politicians who manipulate electoral boundaries to favor one party over another.



"Salamanders in the creek are one thing, but gerrymanders on the map is another. It's awful. Don't do it," said Sen. Stover.



To see the maps under consideration, visit: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm