Wriston named WVa transportation secretary, highways chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jimmy Wriston has been appointed secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and commissioner of the state Division of Highways. Gov. Justice announced Wriston’s appointment Monday. Wriston succeeds Byrd White as transportation secretary. White retired last month after two years in the role. He also served as acting highways commissioner. Wriston has served as a deputy transportation secretary and deputy highways commissioner since 2019. He began his career with the department in 1996. Justice says Wriston has been a driving force behind efforts by the transportation department to prioritize road maintenance.