2 inert grenades found in powder caused bridge shutdown

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The discovery of two inactive grenades inside a vehicle led to a seven-hour closure of Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge at the busiest border closing with the U.S. Windsor police said Tuesday the inert grenades were found submerged in an unidentified white powdery substance, leading to the closure from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday. Windsor police in a news release thanked the public for its patience in the matter. They say “all necessary precautions were taken for the safety of the community and everyone involved during this incident.” No criminal charges will be brought against the U.S. man driving the vehicle.