Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The quirky, red-headed announcer for David Letterman for two decades who frequently appeared in the show’s comedy bits has died. Alan Kalter was 78. Kalter died Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, according to Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El, the Stamford synagogue Kalter attended. The cause of death was not announced. Letterman said in a statement that Kalter was the best announcer in television and always eager to play a goofy character. Kalter was the announcer on the “Late Show with David Letterman” on CBS from September 1995 until Letterman’s last episode on May 20, 2015.