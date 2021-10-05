Concord University raises $100K for Giving Day

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Concord University announced that it reached its Giving Day goal of raising $100,000.

The fundraising event was held from September 30 through October 1.

Those who donated selected different categories for where their money went, including scholarships, campus projects, theater renovation project or the area of greatest need.

If you'd like to donate, you still can by clicking here, or you can mail a check to:

Concord University Foundation, Inc.

PO Box 1405

Athens, WV 24712