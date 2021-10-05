EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union aims to combat growing antisemitism with new plans to tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life and protect places of worship. The goal is to set up a Europe-wide network of “trusted flaggers” along with Jewish organizations to help remove illegal online hate speech. Brussels said Tuesday that it will also work with industry and IT companies to prevent the illegal display and sale of Nazi-related symbols. Funding will be provided to better protect public spaces and places of worship to help Jewish people feel safer. Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency says nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem.