FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents have raided the offices of a New York City police union whose leader has clashed with city officials over his incendiary tweets and hard-line tactics. They also raided the Long Island home of Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins on Monday. FBI spokesperson Martin Feely says agents searching the union’s Manhattan headquarters were “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.” Messages seeking comment were left with the union and Mullins. Mullins is amid department disciplinary proceedings for tweeting NYPD paperwork last year pertaining to the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during protests over George Floyd.