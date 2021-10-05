Free ride to COVID-19 vaccine clinics phone call away

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA)-Do you need a ride to a Mercer County vaccine clinic?

It's free, but you must call ahead.

The service is done through a partnership with the Bluefield Area Transit and Mercer County Health Department.

Those interested in the service should call in advance.

BAT's General Manager John Reeves said anyone can use the service and no identification is required.

"The only thing you have to do is give us a call and make an appointment, there is no cost for this service but we do ask that you give us a couple days' notice," he said.

To schedule a ride, residents can call the Bluefield Area Transit at 304-327-8418.