Guatemala judge says those he’s sentenced seeking revenge

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A prominent Guatemalan judge faces the possibility of losing his immunity from legal action in a case that he claims is meant to intimidate independent judges in a country whose judicial system is seen as under attack. Guatemala’s Supreme Court on Wednesday is expected to receive an investigator’s report on a 2019 traffic confrontation between Judge Pablo Xitumul and a police officer. Each accuses the other of abuse of authority. The court could remove the immunity from prosecution granted to judges, opening Xitumul to legal action by powerful people he has sentenced to prison, who include a former dictator and former vice president.