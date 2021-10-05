IMF says trimming global growth forecast due to rising risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the agency is trimming its forecast for global growth this year. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday cited rising risks of inflation, debt and a divergence in growth prospects between nations with access to the coronavirus vaccines and those in need of shots. Georgieva comments came in remarks prepared for a university audience in Italy. She said the goal of the annual meetings next week of the 190-nation IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank will be to address the growing risks in a coordinated way to improve the economy’s outlook.