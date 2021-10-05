Man charged with killing hospital co-worker, wounding police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of a colleague at the downtown Philadelphia hospital where they both worked and the subsequent wounding of two officers in an exchange of gunfire. Police said Tuesday that 55-year-old Stacey Hayes was charged in the attack that killed Thomas Jefferson University Hospital nursing assistant Anrae James on Monday. It’s unclear whether Hayes has an attorney to speak for him, and telephone numbers listed in his name weren’t functioning. Authorities say that a motive is unclear and that they have not “discovered any hostility” between the suspect and victim.