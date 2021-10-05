Mayor Ron Martin recognized for his work in retail

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)-- Last Week, Bluefield, West Virginia's Mayor and President of Grant's Supermarket was honored for his service to his community.

Mayor Ron Martin attended an award ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he won the IGA Retailer of the year award for his store in Bluewell, WV. The Mayor said, The previous owners of the Bluewell building went bankrupt, costing the community hundreds of jobs.

Mayor Ron Martin stepped in, building a new store and bolstering economic growth in the area. Mayor Martin said, giving back to the community is a key principle in the way he does business.

"It's an awesome feeling. It's what we've done my whole career with Grant's. It's awesome to be recognized. My partners Ronny and Randal, that's been our business model from day one. We take these stores that no one else wants, clean them up, restock them, and hire local people to work in them." Mayor Ron Martin, President, Grant's Supermarket

Mayor Martin is also a finalist in West Virginia Living Magazine's "Best Mayor Competition". Voting for that contest has already closed.

The winner of the competition will be announced in the winter edition of the publication. We here at WVVA wish Mayor Martin the best of luck in the Contest.