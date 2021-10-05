Skip to Content

Millennial Money: The case for being boring with your money

Tips for getting rich are everywhere. Friends brag about their latest money moves at parties, while social media influencers tout ways to gain wealth. You might have a little fear of missing out if you don’t have your own exciting financial news to share. But growing your net worth doesn’t have to be conversation-worthy — in fact, it can be more effective when it isn’t. Automatic money transfers into savings and investment accounts are a tried-and-true way to grow your nest egg without any drama. Plus, you can always dabble in riskier investments later on.

