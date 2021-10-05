New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is thanking attendees of the New Mexico Oil And Gas Association’s annual meeting for their contributions to the economy. Fossil fuel mining is the state’s largest government revenue source and directly funds education. Lujan Grisham also pledges to continue stricter regulation of methane emission and other byproducts of oil and gas extraction. She is cheering recent investments in hydrogen fuel cell technology and promises to pass a bill next year to make New Mexico a hydrogen “hub.” Hydrogen can store energy and produces no carbon dioxide emissions. But hydrogen production currently relies on fossil fuels inputs. Climate activists are protesting Lujan Grisham’s speech.