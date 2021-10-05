New testing center opens in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA. (WVVA)-- In Tazewell, a new testing center has opened that will facilitate the licensing of various professionals across The Commonwealth.

The center will use computer testing for licenses such as Real Estate, Commercial Drivers Licenses and many others. Before this facility opened, the closest testing center was in Bristol, Virginia.

The owner of the facility said, having a testing center in Tazewell County, eases the burden of travel for residents.

"It's so very important. Too many years, our residents have had to drive an hour to an hour and a half for these types of certifications and licensures. So, it's going to be a major convenience for the community to be able to come here and take their tests here." Etheloma Renee Perkins, Owner, Tazewell Testing Center

The Tazewell Test Center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 A.M. Until 5 P.M. For more information on how you can schedule your appointment, you can visit their website at tazewelltestcenter.org.