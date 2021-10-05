Oak Hill doctor honored with an award from WVSOM

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVVA) - An Oak Hill doctor is being honored with an award for his work with medical students.

Dr. Paul Conley received the “Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor” award from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for the southeast region.

A preceptor is a doctor who works with and teaches medical students when they are off-campus, learning in the field during their third and fourth years of school.

Students vote on this award.

Dr. Conley is a Doctor of Internal Medicine at Plateau Medical Group in Oak Hill.