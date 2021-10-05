Raleigh County Litter Control officers use law enforcement powers to tackle trash

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several years ago, Raleigh County became the first in the state to give its litter control officers law enforcement powers. It was an unconventional approach at the time that quickly picked up steam.



Now, counties across the state have since picked up the practice using Raleigh County's model. But how does it work?



According to Raleigh County Litter Control Officer Skee Barley, the first step is addressing the property owner and giving them every opportunity to correct the problem. As he explains, there is a clear distinction between those who hoard items and those who keep trash. Trash can only be kept outside under the code for a total of 30 days.



"Then we usually issue a citation or fine. If a citation doesn't work. We'll issue a warrant for their arrest."



The next stop is the Raleigh County Commission, where the price for property owners is steep. On Tuesday, commissioners voted to move forward on addressing seven different properties, five of which were dilapidated while the other two were trashed.



"If the owners don't tear them down and haul the trash away, we will," said Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver. "We'll then put a lien on the property and they can't sell it until a lien has been paid off."



But trashy homes are not the only offense that can be prosecuted in court. If Barley finds a dump site along the road or in a remote area, Litter Control will make every effort to reach the perpetrator.



"We have many ways of finding out who it belongs to. And the garbage is evidence," explained Barley.



The end goal is to make sure one person's trash is not another person's trouble.



"We give people every opportunity to clean up before we charge them. We're not interested in charging them criminally. But we will if that's what it comes down to."



Barley reminds residents that the landfill is free for the public to use on the last Thursday of every month.



