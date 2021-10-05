Raleigh County man arrested for murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man has been charged with the murder of his neighbor.



According to the complaint, the incident happened on Monday, October 5th, on Burmeister Avenue near Beckley. As soon as deputies arrived at the house of the reported shooting, they found Herbert Howerton Jr. being loaded into an ambulance. The complaint said he told deputies he had been shot by his neighbor, Joey Meadows.



According to multiple witnesses, there was a conflict between Meadow's girlfriend and Howerton at his home that led to Meadows being called over to the house and shots being fired.

Howerton later died of injuries sustained in the shooting.



In the complaint, Meadows maintains that the gun went off by accident. He has been formally charged with Murder and Wanton Endangerment and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.



The case remains under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.