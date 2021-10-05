Raleigh County moves to have trick-or-treating a day early

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Commission has decided to host trick-or-treating a day early, on Saturday, October 30th. The hours will be from 5-7 p.m.



According to Commission President Dave Tolliver, the decision was made largely out of respect for those attending Church on Sunday evening, October 31st.



Earlier this week, Beckley leaders announced that trick-or-treating inside city limits would also be held on Saturday instead of Sunday.



"We made the decision long before Beckley did. Originally, Beckley was going to have it on Sunday and we talked and decided we weren't going to have it on Sunday," explained Tolliver.



With a lot of people attending Church in the evening, he said the potential for homes being vandalized also factored into the decision.