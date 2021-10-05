Rittenhouse due in court for likely final motions hearing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year is due back in court for what could be the final hearing before his trial begins next month. Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse with homicide and other crimes after he killed two men and wounded a third during the August 2020 protest in Kenosha. Rittenhouse has said he acted in self-defense. Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder is expected to consider remaining motions Tuesday, including Rittenhouse’s requests to dismiss a charge that he possessed his gun illegally and to allow testimony from a police use-of-force expert. Prosecutors want to introduce video of Rittenhouse talking about wanting to shoot some men he thought were shoplifting.