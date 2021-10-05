Serb jailed for crimes in 1998-1999 war in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An ethnic Serb has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Kosovo after being convicted of war crimes, including involvement in a massacre during the 1998-1999 war. The court in Pristina handed down the ruling against the man on Tuesday. He was arrested in 2019 and was identified only by his initials G.S. Serb army, police and paramilitary forces attacked two villages south of Pristina on April 15-16, 1999. G.S. was part of the Serb paramilitary troops. He was among those who executed 12 Albanian men in three separate cases after forcefully entering their houses and pushing women and children away.