Showery weather to persist into the second half of the work week

A stalled out frontal boundary will keep the chance of a few spotty showers and a few thunderstorms around for the rest of this afternoon and into this evening, but not everyone will see rain. Otherwise, we'll just see increasing clouds and areas of fog overnight. Lows should again be on the milder side, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. After midnight, the chance of rain will start to rise as we head into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks overall mainly cloudy and pretty damp, with off and on rounds of rain and a few t-storms in the mix. Though severe weather does not look likely, occasionally heavy downpours could still lead to localized flooding issues into late week, so stay weather aware! Highs tomorrow should top off in the mid 60s to low 70s, and lows again tomorrow night should be just on either side of the 60 degree mark.

As low pressure dominates our weather pattern into late week, the rain will continue. Thursday and Friday are both looking wet, with multiple rounds of rain. Showers could persist for a bit into the first part of the weekend as well....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!