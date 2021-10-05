Staying unsettled for the rest of the work week

Cloudy skies with the chance for rain remain into midweek all thanks to a cut off low. This is continuing to pump some moisture from the Gulf our way.

Few showers and isolated storms are possible today. Not looking at any severe threats for us when isolated thunderstorms develop. The main thing would be downpours at some times.

This morning we are starting to dry things out, but rounds of rain will build in again. The best timing for rain to build back in will be late this afternoon (2PM) and continuing overnight. Expect showers to be spotty; not impacting everyone. High temperatures today head into the upper 60s and low 70s allowing us to be slightly warmer than normal.

Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers with some heavy rain at times is likely on Wednesday. Better chance for widespread rain arrives on both Thursday and Friday. Consider this work week a wet one and keep the rain gear nearby!