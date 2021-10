MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - A tractor trailer has overturned in Mercer County. The accident happened off I-77 near exit 7. Mercer County 911 Center says the call came in around 10:49 a.m. Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police, East River Fire Dept. and Bluefield Rescue Squad are on the scene. WVVA also has a crew at the scene.

Details are limited at this time, but WVVA will update viewers on air and online as we learn more.