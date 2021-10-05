Trial against pharmacy chains’ opioid sales begins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jurors have heard opening statements in a federal court trial to determine whether retail pharmacy chains created a public nuisance in how they dispensed addictive painkillers in two Ohio counties. Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland say the cost of abating the ongoing crisis is $1 billion for both counties. Mark Lanier, an attorney for the two counties, outlined a case he said would show how pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle failed to prevent the illegal diversion of pain pills that have contributed to an ongoing opioid crisis. An attorney for Walgreens said the company’s pharmacists are well-trained and fill prescriptions written by physicians for patients with legitimate needs.