Trial starts for California cop who shot mentally ill man

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are presenting competing narratives in the trial of a California police officer accused of shooting and killing a mentally ill man in a wealthy San Francisco suburb nearly three years ago. A defense attorney on Monday asked a jury to sympathize with the officer’s need to make split-second decisions. Prosecutors focused on the troubled victim whose only crime was not stopping for police. Officer Andrew Hall is on trial on two felony counts of voluntary manslaughter in the November 2018 death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda. The unarmed Filipino man was slowly driving away from police when Hall shot him nine times.