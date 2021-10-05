Veterans Affairs Medical Centers across the region to host flu vaccine clinics

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMC) across the region are making it easier for veterans to get flu shots.

The VAMC will offer drive-through clinics for these flu vaccinations at the Beckley location beginning October 18.

In the past, veterans could go inside the medical center to receive flu shots. Still, the new method is in line with pandemic protocols and makes it easier and safer.

Sara Yoke, the Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center, said the goal of flu shots is to diminish flu-related hospital admissions.

"Flu vaccines are very helpful in preventing the flu and with our um veteran population, um we have a lot of older veterans and the flu vaccine is just a really smart option to help take care of themselves," said Yoke.

The availability of flu vaccines at VA Medical Centers differs for each of the locations across the region.

A drive-through will be offered at the Beckley location from October 18 – November 5, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. There will also be a Saturday Clinic on October 23, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. No appointment is necessary for the clinics in Beckley.

The Greenbrier location is hosting clinics from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Oct. 5, 7, and 8. Veterans are asked to make an appointment by calling 304-497-3900 before attending.

In Summersville, Veterans Affairs mobile unit, a drive-through clinic will be open on Thursday, October 28, and Tuesday, November 9, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 304-497-3900.

At the Princeton VA, appointments are required as no drive-through options will be provided. Those appointments can be made by calling 304-323-4020.