Virginia DMVs reopen for walk-in service 3 days a week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles offices are reopening for walk-in service three days a week. Department officials say Virginians can now visit all 75 DMV offices without an appointment each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Appointment-only service will be offered each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hours vary by location. The department closed its offices at the beginning of the pandemic and reopened in May 2020 on an appointment-only basis. The General Assembly adopted a budget during this summer’s special session that required the department to reopen customer service centers for walk-ups within two months. Officials say more than 50 services are available online and others can be completed by mail.