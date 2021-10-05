West Virginia man caught in meth bust sentenced to 9 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possessing more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Parkinson, of Ranson, was sentenced on Monday. He pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the 37-year-old had more than 400 grams of crystal meth. Parkinson was also found with 350 grams of the drug in 2019, authorities said. The case was investigated by the Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force.