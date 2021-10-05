Women’s Resource Center undergoing a re-brand, changing name

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A shelter for domestic violence and abuse victims in Raleigh county is undergoing a re-brand.

The shelter, known as the "Women's Resource Center," is changing its name to "AWAY."

'AWAY" stands for "Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth.

The shelter provides services to victims of domestic crimes.

Erin Stone, the Assistant Executive Director of the shelter, said they wanted to change the name and re-brand to reflect that they serve not just women but all victims of this kind of abuse.

"Women are the primary victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, however, they are not the only victims of these crimes so we want to service all victims of crime that experience domestic violence or sexual assault," said Stone.

The center serves violence victims in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Nicholas counties.

It gives them resources to help with what those victims are going through.