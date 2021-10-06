Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK’s economic woes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain is experiencing empty gas pumps, worker shortages and unavailable items on store shelves. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played to an adoring crowd during his Conservative Party’s annual conference. Johnson ends the four-day conference Wednesday with a speech promising that Britain will emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic a stronger, more dynamic country, even if the road is a bit rocky. Ahead of the speech, he said he would turn the U.K. into “a higher-wage, higher-productivity economy.” For now, the country is dealing with the fallout from the pandemic and its departure from the European Union, which have combined to create a supply-chain crisis.