Erupting Hawaii volcano’s alert level is lowered to ‘watch’

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano. They expect Kilauea volcano’s latest eruption that began last week to remain confined to the summit and not endanger any communities. Officials had raised the volcano’s alert level to “warning” as they assessed the intensity of lava fountains and billowing clouds of volcanic gas. Officials say that over the past several days, a thick layer of molten lava has accumulated at the base of the crater. They lowered the alert level to “watch,” which they say reflects “the less-hazardous nature of the ongoing eruption.”