EU leaders to reassure Balkans 6 as membership hopes stall

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering to reassure six countries in the Balkans that they could join the trading bloc one day. That is, if they can meet the EU’s standards. But an EU summit in Slovenia on Wednesday is unlikely to provide any signals to Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia of when they might advance in their quests. Albania and North Macedonia have met the criteria to start talks. But all 27 countries must agree unanimously to move forward, and Bulgaria is blocking the process due to a dispute with North Macedonia. The prospect of EU membership has been a powerful driver of political and economic reform in the volatile Balkans.