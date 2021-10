(WVVA) - Mitchell Stadium will be the location of WVVA's Football Friday Week Seven Game of the Week, as the Bluefield High School Beavers are set to host the Graham High School G-Men.

It's a game that was supposed to be played Week One but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

Bluefield heads into the match up 0-1 on the season, while Graham is 4-0 on the season.