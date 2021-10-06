Local doctor speaks on how breast cancer impacted his family, and what he is doing to support cancer patients

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Randy Maxwell, a local doctor and the Mercer County Board of Health chairman, is sharing how breast cancer impacted his family and what he is doing now to help cancer patients.

Michelle Maxwell, his late wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2017. Months later, things seemed to be looking up.

"Went through about February they said hey, you're a survivor, your cancer is undetectable. She still had to do radiation just to make sure she had a double mastectomy during that time as well," said Maxwell.

Before she completed those radiation treatments, Maxwell said she developed lower back pain, which led to an MRI and a different diagnosis.

"She had become metastatic and as you know, there's no cure for metastatic breast cancer, that was in um around June and July, 2 2018 she lost her battle," said Maxwell.

He said his wife's battle with breast cancer motivated him to do something for others fighting the disease.

"Through our journey with the breast cancer, you know my wife learned that there's a whole lot of women all over and especially in our area that, that really don't have the ability to have what they need," said Maxwell.

One thing Maxwell's wife wanted to accomplish was providing wigs for cancer patients.

So, they started "Ridin' 4 a Cure", a benefit ride to fund the WV Gal Hope Salon in Princeton, which provides those wigs.

"The money we raised locally, is, is to provide those ladies with, uh those breast cancer fighters with hair," said Maxwell. "And also to help with the treatment that they may need that they can't afford."

Maxwell said the disease has impacted many families. He encourages others to do something to help local cancer patients.

"You know my advice to you is, is give when you can to help the local people you know, the national organizations they have a lot of money, there is a lot of research going on," said Maxwell. "Research is important but the people local need help."

Maxwell is also collaborating with other doctors and public organizations to help provide transportation for cancer patients.

He also hopes to provide the community with education on preventative measures.

Anyone interested in donating to the wig salon can visit the "Ridin' 4 a Cure" website.