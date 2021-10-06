Man enters Alford plea in death of grandson’s mother

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has entered an Alford plea in the death of his grandson’s mother. The Dominion Post reports 60-year-old Gary Smith II of Morgantown appeared Tuesday by video from jail to enter the plea. The newspaper reported he didn’t admit guilt, but recognized that there may be enough evidence for a conviction. Smith was charged with killing 32-year-old Alexa Randolph, whose body was found inside her car in a Walmart parking lot in January. Prosecutors said evidence in the case included Randolph’s blood at Smith’s home and statements Smith made to investigators.