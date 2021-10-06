WVVA-TV in Southern West Virginia is seeking a Master Control Operator.

Interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a television station? This is your chance to experience the fast paced, live television environment.

Our master control operators monitor multiple stations of on-air programming, commercials, prep on-air content, and much more. The ability to make fast, accurate judgments is a necessity.

Applicant must be able to work weekends and maintain a flexible schedule. If you are a tech-savvy multi-tasker, you may be our ideal candidate.

Candidate should possess a high school diploma or GED. Some college courses are preferred, but not required.

Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains in nature's air-conditioned city, Bluefield WV, WVVA-TV is centrally located to many major markets. The two Virginias are home to world-class white water rafting, thousands of miles of hiking trails, skiing and so much more.

WVVA was named Station of the Year five times in eight years, with an award-winning team and community service. We embody our slogan "Here for You."

If you think you can excel in this exciting, fast paced position, we would like to hear from you.

Apply at Careers - Gray Television. Interviewing begins immediately. No phone calls please.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.