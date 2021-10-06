On-and-off rain will continue into Thursday and Friday

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will linger over our area over the next several days, making for mainly cloudy and unsettled weather. For the rest of the evening, we can expect much of the same conditions we've been experiencing thus far this week; lots of clouds, areas of fog, and occasional showers. Lows overnight will again be on the milder side thanks to southeasterly wind flow, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s for most.

Tomorrow will bring overcast skies again, and rain looks on and off throughout much of the day, but especially from late morning-early afternoon. Tomorrow night will be slightly drier and we might get some breaks in the clouds by the evening hours....lows should fall in to the upper 50s and low 60s again.

After midnight tomorrow night, cloud cover will be quickly building back in. Rounds of showers (and heavier downpours at times) look likely throughout the day on Friday. Have that rain gear to wrap up the work week! Though severe weather doesn't look likely, we could see localized flooding issues arise in some poor drainage areas and local creeks and streams. Stay weather aware!

We finally could be drying out a bit as we head into the weekend.