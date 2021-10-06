Residents upset over speed limit abuse, trucks on Slab Fork short-cut

SLAB FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) The construction of new roads can be hugely helpful in connecting people and places, but they can also come with unintended consequences.



In the small community of Slab Fork, residents say Bill Withers Road has become a popular short-cut to the Coalfields Expressway in recent years -- a trend that has led to a lot of dangerous traffic and trucks through their community.



"It's a shame the state lets this go on," said David McGinis, who lives with four children in a house right next to the road.



He watches as sometimes up to 350 cars fly by in a given hour. The road cuts off ten minutes for drivers attempting to make their way from Pineville to Beckley, but it comes at a cost to residents. Just in the last couple months, McGinis said two trucks have hit the curb leading into their street.



His neighbor across the street, Sandra Cox, has a husband who is critically ill. Every day is a challenge trying to get him out of the house for doctor's appointments.



"It's not just logging trucks, it's the semi-trucks, the coal trucks, and the people who drive through who have no respect for our little town."



Both neighbors said the vehicles are constantly side-swiping their fences, but the fear is that the next driver will veer even farther.



McGinis would like to see a 'no trucks' sign posted and the speed limit enforced. "Please, we need help. Somebody is going to get killed."



WVVA News has reached out to the Dept. of Transportation for a response. A spokesperson for District 10 said that large and oversized loads are supposed to be routed to use WV 54. However, "additional speed enforcement or patrols is outside WVDOH's jurisdiction and is handled by local law enforcement."