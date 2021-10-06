Rounds of showers with isolated downpours continues throughout the work week

Closed upper level low continues to bring Gulf moisture into our area. This will result in rounds of showers with heavy downpours at times.

Main concern throughout the workweek will be localized flooding. We are expecting anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain for the next few days.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s. Patchy fog once again will be with some of us for that morning commute along with scattered rain showers. Scattered rain will mainly be seen for the first half of the day then become more spotty by this evening. High temperatures will hit in the upper 60s and 70s.

Since we are having Gulf moisture in the area this allows us to feel muggy while outdoors. Gusts will hit right around 20 MPH coming from the southeast at times during the day.

Overnight we hold onto spotty showers with cloudy skies. Another night where patchy fog will develop and temperatures hold steady in the 60s.

Thursday brings better coverage of showers. Heavy downpours will once again be the main threat if storms develop. We hold onto this same pattern into Friday. Have a way to receive weather alerts due to the potential for flooding throughout this work week. The start of our weekend looks wet, but by Sunday we will be more dry with more sunshine.

High temperatures look to hit around the same for the next several days with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Low temperatures eventually trickle back down into the 50s starting Thursday night for a few folks.